January 12, 2024
Preity Zinta Ticks Peru Off Her Bucket List As She Vacations With Husband Gene Goodenough
Preity Zinta shares a string of photos from her Peru vacation with her husband Gene Goodenough.
Sharing the photos, she captions, "Us after a 16km uphill hike on the Inka Trail to Machu Picchu 😍"
Preity Zinta further pens, "Wow !!! What a view… what a hike !"
Sharing more selfies, she says that it has been an "amazing trip" as it was full of food and animals.
Preity Zinta and her husband Gene feed a camel together.
Preity Zinta plays around with an animal and befriends it.
Meanwhile, Preity Zinta was on a hiking trip to Machu Picchu.
