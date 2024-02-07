January 12, 2024

Preity Zinta Ticks Peru Off Her Bucket List As She Vacations With Husband Gene Goodenough

Preity Zinta shares a string of photos from her Peru vacation with her husband Gene Goodenough.

Source: Instagram

Sharing the photos, she captions, "Us after a 16km uphill hike on the Inka Trail to Machu Picchu 😍"

Preity Zinta further pens, "Wow !!! What a view… what a hike !"

Sharing more selfies, she says that it has been an "amazing trip" as it was full of food and animals.

Preity Zinta and her husband Gene feed a camel together.

Preity Zinta plays around with an animal and befriends it.

Meanwhile, Preity Zinta was on a hiking trip to Machu Picchu.

