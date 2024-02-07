January 31, 2024
Priyadarshan Films That Will Tickle Your Funny Bones
Bhool Bhulaiya is a Hindi film made in 2007. Starred by kshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja, and Ameesha Patel are in the lead roles in this film, this movie is a psychological horror comedy film.
Source: IMDb
Garam Masala is a 2005 Indian Hindi-language comedy film, the movie is about two photographer friends, Shyam and Makarand, who constantly flirt with women. The movie is starred by Akshay Kumar.
Bhagam Bhag is a 2006 Hindi comedy mystery film directed by Priyadarshan, the film is starred by Akshay Kumar, Govinda, Paresh Rawal, Lara Dutta, which revolves around a drama troupe who are framed.
Hera Pheri is a 2000 Indian Hindi-language comedy film. Starred by Akshay Kumar and Sunil Shetty, Dhol, the movie revolves around the three unemployed men who find a way to claim a ransom.
Hulchul revolves around two people from feuding families who pretend to be in love for revenge. The movie is starred by Akshaye Khanna, Kareena Kapoor, but end up falling in love for each other.
Hungama is a film is starred by Akshaye Khanna, Paresh Rawal that revolves around the story of a millionaire businessman and his wife who move to the city and get into a case of mistaken identity.
Malamaal Weekly is a 2006 Indian Hindi-language black comedy film. The movie revolves around a small town who had a plan to make money by cheating people. The film is starred by Paresh Rawal, Om Puri
