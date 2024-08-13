Republic Entertainment Desk
Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary Celebrates Her Birthday With Ankit Gupta
Actor Priyanka Chahar Choudhary celebrated her 28th birthday on August 12, with pictures and videos going viral from midnight celebrations with friends and rumored boyfriend Ankit Gupta.
Source: Varinder Chawla
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary celebrated her 28th birthday on August 12 with close-knit friends, including Ankit Gupta, Karan V Grover, and Ankita Lokhande.
Priyanka, wearing a stunning blush nude halter-neck mini dress, she looks beautiful.
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary poses with one of her attendees of the birthday party. Paparazzi clicked photos while smiling at the cameras.
Ahsaas Channa looks cute in a black midi dress as she attends he birthday of Priyanka.
A paparazzi shared a photo of Priyanka cutting a cake with Ankit Gupta, while shutterbugs wished her a happy birthday.
Priyanka Chahar offers the first bite of cake to Ankit.
