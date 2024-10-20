Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan: Bollywood Actors Who Are Also Singers

Shruti Haasan is a renowned playback singer, a prominent celebrity endorser for brands and products, and also owns her own music band.
Priyanka Chopra is a talented Indian singer and actress who has made a mark in both Bollywood and Hollywood.
Alia Bhatt showcased her vocal prowess with soulful renditions in Samjhawan, Humsafar, and Ghar More Pardesiya, demonstrating her versatility as a talented Bollywood actress and singer.
Amitabh Bachchan, an Indian actor, playback singer, film producer, television host, and former politician, made his Hindi film debut in 1969 with Saat Hindustani.
Himesh Reshammiya is a renowned Indian playback singer, music director, songwriter, film producer, and actor, with over 1,300 songs as a music director.
Farhan Akhtar is a renowned singer for singing iconic tracks like Rock On, Socha Hai, and Pichle Saat Dino Mein, demonstrating his versatility as a singer.
Diljit Dosanjh, a renowned singer and actor, won a national award for his role in the movie Jeevana Chaitra, while Rajkumar sang Naadamaya Ee Lokavella.
Hrithik Roshan has showcased his singing talent in numerous Bollywood films, including Senorita, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, 2011.
Ayushmann Khurrana, a renowned actor, has also sung in several films, with his song Pani Da Rang winning the Filmfare Award for Best Male Playback Singer.
Parineeti Chopra is a popular actress who has tried her hand at singing.
