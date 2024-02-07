February 3, 2024
Priyanka Chopra, Kajol, Raveena Tandon, And Others Hop Onto The 'Let's See You At 21' Trend
Kajol recently took to her Instagram handle to hop onto the Let's See You At 21 trend. She captioned her post, "We did well.. pat on the back for the younger me!🥰"
Raveena Tandon also shared a photo from when she was 21.
Priyanka Chopra also hopped onto the wagon and shared a picture from the time she was 21.
Kareena Kapoor was 21 when she featured in the film Asoka.
Bipasha Basu also jumped in on the trend and shared a photo.
