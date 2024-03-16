March 16, 2024

Priyanka Chopra Looks Pristine In White As She Attends Fashion Event In Mumbai

Priyanka Chopra arrived in India to attend a jewellery brand event in Mumbai for which she is the brand ambassador for.

Source: Varinder Chawla

The actress landed in Mumbai on March 14 along with her two-year-old daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Source: Varinder Chawla

For the event today, the Barfi actress opted for a comfortable yet classy outfit.

Source: Varinder Chawla

She looked pristine in a white co-ord set.

Source: Varinder Chawla

She accessorised her look with a statement necklace.

Source: Varinder Chawla

Priyanka styled her hair in a sleek ponytail to keep her look chic.

Source: Varinder Chawla

View Next Slide