March 15, 2024

Priyanka Chopra, Madhuri Dixit, Athiya Shetty Attend Isha Ambani's Roman Holi Party

Isha Ambani hosted a Roman Holi themed soiree at Mumbai's Antilia. Priyanka Chopra opted for a pale pink stitched satin saree for the occasion.

Source: Varinder Chawla

Madhuri Dixit, embracing the Holi theme, turned out in a pop pink power suit.

Source: Varinder Chawla

Ayushmann Khurrana upped his fashion game in a white strucutred co-ord with a splash of turquoise blue embroidery.

Source: Varinder Chawla

Shilpa Shetty embraced fusion wear, styling her emerald green dhoti pants with an asymmetrical embroidered shrug in white.

Source: Varinder Chawla

Athiya Shetty kept it classy in a bedazzled peplum top with a cutout back detail, paired with floor-length flared pants.

Source: Varinder Chawla

Aditi Rao Hydari too embraced the Holi colour palette in a bright orange saree paired with a bright pink blouse.

Source: Varinder Chawla

Sharvari Wagh turned out in a golden bustier paired with statement navy blue pants.

Source: Varinder Chawla

View Next Slide