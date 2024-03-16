March 15, 2024
Priyanka Chopra, Madhuri Dixit, Athiya Shetty Attend Isha Ambani's Roman Holi Party
Isha Ambani hosted a Roman Holi themed soiree at Mumbai's Antilia. Priyanka Chopra opted for a pale pink stitched satin saree for the occasion.
Source: Varinder Chawla
Madhuri Dixit, embracing the Holi theme, turned out in a pop pink power suit.
Source: Varinder Chawla
Ayushmann Khurrana upped his fashion game in a white strucutred co-ord with a splash of turquoise blue embroidery.
Source: Varinder Chawla
Shilpa Shetty embraced fusion wear, styling her emerald green dhoti pants with an asymmetrical embroidered shrug in white.
Source: Varinder Chawla
Athiya Shetty kept it classy in a bedazzled peplum top with a cutout back detail, paired with floor-length flared pants.
Source: Varinder Chawla
Aditi Rao Hydari too embraced the Holi colour palette in a bright orange saree paired with a bright pink blouse.
Source: Varinder Chawla
Sharvari Wagh turned out in a golden bustier paired with statement navy blue pants.
Source: Varinder Chawla