Priyanka Chopra Meets 8-month-old Koala Named After Her

Priyanka Chopra took a break from filming her Hollywood pirate movie, The Bluff, in Australia to explore the wildlife at Paradise Country on the Gold Coast.

Source: Instagram

Priyanka shared a bunch of pictures of the wildlife on her feed.

Priyanka met an eight-month-old koala, which was surprisingly named after her.

Priyanka Chopra couldn't believe, exclaiming "Are you serious?" before graciously thanking the official and happily posing for a photo with her namesake koala.

Desi girl opted for a dark grey T-shirt and grey blazer for her outing. Her hair was tied in a bun for her small tour.

She was accompanied by her close friend Anjula Acharia.

She also shared pictures of a kangaroo, a Tasmanian devil, and with a dingo.

Priyanka's husband Nick Jonas commented on the photo saying, "You’re cute," and added a heart-eyed emoji.

