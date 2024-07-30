Republic Entertainment Desk
Priyanka Chopra Meets 8-month-old Koala Named After Her
Priyanka Chopra took a break from filming her Hollywood pirate movie, The Bluff, in Australia to explore the wildlife at Paradise Country on the Gold Coast.
Source: Instagram
Priyanka shared a bunch of pictures of the wildlife on her feed.
Source: Instagram
Priyanka met an eight-month-old koala, which was surprisingly named after her.
Source: Instagram
Priyanka Chopra couldn't believe, exclaiming "Are you serious?" before graciously thanking the official and happily posing for a photo with her namesake koala.
Source: Instagram
Desi girl opted for a dark grey T-shirt and grey blazer for her outing. Her hair was tied in a bun for her small tour.
Source: Instagram
She was accompanied by her close friend Anjula Acharia.
Source: Instagram
She also shared pictures of a kangaroo, a Tasmanian devil, and with a dingo.
Source: Instagram
Priyanka's husband Nick Jonas commented on the photo saying, "You’re cute," and added a heart-eyed emoji.
Source: Instagram