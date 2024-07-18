Republic Entertainment Desk
Priyanka Chopra Movies To Watch: Mary Kom To Andaaz
"Priyanka Chopra's debut film, 'Andaaz', marked her entrance as Jiya Singhania, a stunning and fearless newcomer, captivating audiences with her vibrant performance in a love triangle.
Source: IMDb
Priyanka Chopra delivered a powerhouse performance as Meghna Mathur, a small-town girl with lofty modeling aspirations, in a riveting tale of fashion and ambition.
Source: IMDb
Priyanka Chopra masterfully channelled the spirit of iconic Indian boxer Mary Kom, bringing her remarkable story to life with a performance that showcased her immense talent, dedication.
Source: IMDb
In Barfi!, Priyanka Chopra delivered a heartrendingly beautiful performance as Jhilmil Chatterjee, a young woman with autism, bringing to life a character marked by innocence, vulnerability.
Source: IMDb
In this romantic comedy, Priyanka added a touch of glamour and humour with her role as Neha Melwani, showcasing her impeccable comic timing and effervescent charm.
Source: IMDb
Priyanka Chopra's pioneering role as Alex Parrish in the hit American TV series Quantico was a landmark moment in her career, as she seamlessly transitioned to international television.
Source: IMDb
In Sanjay Leela Bhansali's majestic period epic 'Bajirao Mastani', Priyanka Chopra masterfully embodied Kashibai, the noble and resilient wife of the legendary Maratha leader Peshwa Bajirao I.
Source: IMDb