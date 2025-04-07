Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Exude Power Couple Vibes At Singer's Broadway Show Premiere
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra accompanied her husband Nick Jonas to the premiere of his Broadway show The Last Five Years in New York City on April 6.
Priyanka Chopra
The actor-singer couple exuded power couple vibes as they posed for the shutterbugs together. They were dressed to the nines for the premiere that took place at the Hudson Theatre.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas turned heads in coordinated looks. The Jonas Brothers' member brought classic Hollywood glam to the red carpet. He was dressed in a crisp black suit teamed with a white shirt.
The Desi Girl complimented him in a sleeveless halter top teamed with a pencil skirt.
She left her tresses open for the evening and completed the look with statement jewellery.
Priyanka recently visited India to shoot for her upcoming project - SSMB29. The pan-India movie is headlined by Mahesh Babu and is directed by SS Rajamouli.
After fulfilling her work commitments, the Citadel star flew back to New York to reunite with her husband and daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.
Photos and videos of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are now doing the rounds on social media.