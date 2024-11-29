Priyanka Chopra-Nick Shares A Heartfelt Kiss With Their Daughter Malti Marie On Thanksgiving Day

Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a series of heartwarming photos from her Thanksgiving celebrations, including a heartfelt kiss of her husband Nick Jonas for Malti.
Priyanka Chopra shared the photos dump of various dishes, desserts, cookies, meat and more.
Priyanka Chopra expressed gratitude on Instagram for the life she's built with Nick Jonas, thanking everyone who has been there for years and wishing everyone a happy Thanksgiving.
The dinner table featured Halloween themed card pumpkin decorations, roasted turkey, pumpkin pie with crust, cookies with chocolate chips, and apple pie with lattice top.
Priyanka Chopra, meanwhile announced the end of Citadel Season 2 shoot in a clip, showcasing her character Nadia, a chair with PCJ initials, and holding a coffee cup on the final day.
Priyanka Chopra stars in Heads of State and The Bluff, a 19th-century Caribbean film, alongside John Cena and Idris Elba, and Karl Urban, tackling her past sins.
