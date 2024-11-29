Republic Entertainment Desk

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Shares A Heartfelt Kiss With Their Daughter Malti Marie On Thanksgiving Day

Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a series of heartwarming photos from her Thanksgiving celebrations, including a heartfelt kiss of her husband Nick Jonas for Malti. 

Source: Instagram

Priyanka Chopra shared  the photos dump of various dishes, desserts, cookies, meat and  more.

Source: Instagram

Priyanka Chopra expressed gratitude on Instagram for the life she's built with Nick Jonas, thanking everyone who has been there for years and wishing everyone a happy Thanksgiving.

Source: Instagram

The dinner table featured Halloween themed card  pumpkin decorations, roasted turkey, pumpkin pie with crust, cookies with chocolate chips, and apple pie with lattice top.

Source: Instagram

Priyanka Chopra, meanwhile announced the end of Citadel Season 2 shoot in a clip, showcasing her character Nadia, a chair with PCJ initials, and holding a coffee cup on the final day.

Source: Instagram

Priyanka Chopra stars in Heads of State and The Bluff, a 19th-century Caribbean film, alongside John Cena and Idris Elba, and Karl Urban, tackling her past sins.

Source: Instagram

Priyanka Chopra, who recently wrapped up filming Russo Brothers' Citadel season two in London, shared a video commemorating the end of the shoot. 

Source: Instagram

 Next Story