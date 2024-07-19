Republic Entertainment Desk
Priyanka Chopra Rings In Her Birthday In Style, Nick Jonas Surprises Her
Priyanka Chopra marked her 42nd birthday on the set of The Bluff in Australia, surrounded by colleagues and a festive atmosphere.
Source: priyankachopra/instagram
Priyanka shared glimpses of the joyous occasion on Instagram, showcasing the fun and revelry
Source: priyankachopra/Instagram
Priyanka thanks crew, cast, and producers for making her birthday special, appreciates tokens and messages from around the world, and expresses gratitude for a wonderful day.
Source: priyankachopra/instagram
Nick's thoughtful gestures didn't stop there - he also treated the crew to a delightful dosa party, complete with a varied menu offering Plain, Masala, Mysore, and Onion dosas.
Source: priyankachopra/Instagram
Although husband Nick Jonas was absent, he made his presence felt by arranging a special celebration, complete with a massive cake, balloons, and a 'dosa truck' for the crew.
Source: priyankachopra/instagram
Priyanka Chopra celebrated her 42nd birthday on the set of The Bluff, surrounded by festive decorations in her vanity van. The space was adorned with white and lavender balloons, including a large one
Source: priyankachopra/instagram
Beautiful flower arrangements and gift boxes added to the celebratory ambiance. In a video shared by Priyanka, the crew enthusiastically sang 'Happy Birthday'.
Source: priyankachopra/Instagram