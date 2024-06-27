Republic Entertainment Desk
Priyanka Chopra Shares Glimpses Of Time Spent With Nick Jonas, Daughter Malti In Australia
Nick Jonas appeared in the first picture, holding Priyanka close and smiling. Priyanka wore a form-fitting dress and black shades, while Nick wore a white shirt and trousers.
Source: priyankachopra/instagram
Priyanka Chopra, an actor who is currently filming for The Bluff in Australia took to Instagram to share some photos.
Source: priyankachopra/instagram
Priyanka revealed her leg injuries from filming The Bluff, showing a red mark below her knee, in a video.
Source: priyankachopra/instagram
The Bluff actress has recently reunited with her husband Nick Jonas, and she appears to be spending quality time with him and close ones.
Source: priyankachopra/instagram
Priyanka Chopra shared another photo of her lovely daughter Malti while playing on the sand.
Source: priyankachopra/instagram
Nick and Malti shared a second picture where they met her favourite characters from the animated series Paw Patrol.
Source: priyankachopra/instagram
There is another snap of her mother Madhu Chopra who is seen smiling for the camera comfortably sitting on the chair in the garden.
Source: priyankachopra/instagram