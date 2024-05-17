May 17, 2024
Pushpa Actress Anasuya Bharadwaj Shares Glimpses From Birthday Getaway With Family
Anasuya Bharadwaj recently shared a series of pictures from her currently ongoing birthday getaway.
Source: Instagram
The actress has been accompanied by her husband and two sons for the same.
Source: Instagram
The day's itinerary entirely featured exploring the outdoors - here Anasuya can be seen posing with her family for a mid-trek selfie.
Source: Instagram
Part of the day also comprised of splashing around under a waterfall.
Source: Instagram
The actress shared candid moments from the day, such as this warm exchange between her and her husband.
Source: Instagram
Here Anasuya can be seen sharing a smile with her sons as they take in the beauty of the scenery.
Source: Instagram
Anasuya will next be seen reprising her role of Dakshayani from Pushpa: The Rise, in Pushpa 2: The Rule.
Source: Instagram