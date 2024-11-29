Pushpa Raj-Srivalli Rule The Dance Floor At Pushpa 2: The Rule Pre-release Event In Mumbai

Pushpa 2's team is busy promoting their highly anticipated film, set to release on December 5.
Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna graced a grand event in Mumbai, leaving fans impressed with their presence.
The duo, known for their impeccable style, attended a big event in coordinated black ensembles, with Rashmika in a chic saree and Allu Arjun in an all-black formal look.
The evening's highlight was the performance of the couple on the stage, showcasing their chemistry and rapport with each other.
Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's chemistry on stage and their viral dance routine on Angaaron have been a standout moment.
Pushpa 2: The Rule features Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj, Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli, and Fahadh Faasil as Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. The sequel delves deeper into Pushpa's reign over the empire.
Pushpa 2: The Rule, produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, with music by T-Series, is set to release on December 5, 2024.
Source: Varinder Chawla