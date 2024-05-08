May 8, 2024
Queen Of Tears To Wedding Impossible: Must-watch K-Dramas
Wonderful World is about Eun Soo Hyun, a psychology professor, who finds solace in helping others in similar cryptic cases after her son's unpunished injustice.
Queen Of Tears is about the film that tells a heartwarming love story of a married couple who overcome a challenging crisis.
A Shop For Killers is the action drama that follows a niece who, after losing her parents and growing up under her uncle's shopping mall management, uncovers a shocking truth.
Wedding Impossible is about Na Ah Jeong who marries Lee Do Han, heir to the LJ Group, to hide a secret, but their arrangement is challenged by Do Han's brother Lee Ji Han.
Flex Pop is about a wealthy chaebol joins a violent crime investigation team, using his wealth and personal connections to catch criminals beyond police reach.
Marry My Husband is about Ji-won who killed by her husband's affair, returns 10 years later to change her fate, starring Park Min-Young, In-woo, and Yi-kyeong.
Hier is about Victor who owns a civil engineering company. Due to problems on a building site in North Africa he has to go there, where he is confronted with memories of his youth, slowly plunging.
