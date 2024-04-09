April 8, 2024
Raazi, Gone Girl: Thrillers Based On Books
Vishal Bhardwaj's 2011 film 7 Khoon Maaf was based on a Ruskin Bond book Susanna's Seven Husbands. Priyanka Chopra Jonas played the protagonist Susanna Anna-Marie Johannes who bumps off many husbands.
Source: IMDb
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo is a 2011 mystery thriller film based on the 2005 novel by Swedish writer Stieg Larsson.
Gone Girl is based on a man faces media scrutiny after his wife's disappearance, potentially exposing his guilt if he is not innocent. This is the adaptation of Flynn's 2012 novel of the same name.
As Calling Sehmat (first published by Konark Publishers in 2008), went on to become the Alia-Bhatt-starrer blockbuster film Raazi all the way down the line in 2015 after it caught the eye of film.
The Woman in the Window is a 2021 American psychological thriller film directed by Joe Wright from a screenplay by Tracy Letts, based on the bestselling 2018 novel of author A. J. Finn.
Jaane Jaan is an adaptation of Japanese novel "The Devotion of Suspect X" by Keigo Higashino Suspect X, is a 2023 Indian Hindi-language mystery thriller film written and directed by Sujoy Ghosh.
Homi Adajania directed Murder Mubarak is based on Anuja Chauhan's novel Club You To Death
