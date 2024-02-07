January 20, 2024
Raazi to Shershaah, Hindi Patriotic Films To Watch On Republic Day 2024
Raazi headlined by Alia Bhatt is a must-watch this Republic Day.
Vicky Kaushal's recent film Sam Bahadur is another patriotic film. The movie is a war biopic directed by Meghna Gulzar.
Border headlined by Sunny Deol is a quintessential patriotic film.
Sunny Deol's latest film Gadar 2 is also a patriotic film.
Akshay Kumar's Kesari is another patriotic film to watch on the occasion of Independence Day.
The Akshay Kumar led Airlift (2016) is set against the backdrop of the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait and the evacuation of Indian's based there.
Aamir Khan led Rang De Basanti is based on the backdrop of India's freedom struggle.
