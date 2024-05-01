May 1, 2024
Radhika Madan Birthday: Her Movies, Shows To Watch
Monica Oh My Darling is about a robotics expert who joins a murderous plot after a passionate affair turns violent, leading to death and starring Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi, and Sikandar Kher.
Kuttey is about the three gangs with the same plan cross paths in Mumbai, posing a threat to a van carrying cash.
Patakha is about the film directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, tells the story of two feuding sisters who realize their true nature after marriage separates them.
Sajni Shinde Ka viral Video is about a school teacher who disappears after a risqué video which is posted online, prompting a police officer to uncover the truth.
Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo is about Savitri, the matriarch of a lawless borderlands cartel, which faces a succession battle amid drug and violence, starring Dime Kapadia, Rohan Singh, and Radhika Madan.
Shiddat is about the film, directed by Kunal Deshmukh, explores the love story between a mature, egoistic husband and a unique, happy, and overzealous boy.
Ray is about Satyajit Ray's four short stories, ranging from satire to psychological thriller, are adapted for the screen by Sayantan Mukherjee, featuring stars like Bishakha Thapa and Manoj Bajpayee.
