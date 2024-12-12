Rajinikanth Turns 74: Lesser Known Facts Of Thalaivar

Rajinikanth, a struggling common man, pursued acting after working as a coolie, carpenter, and bus conductor, gaining fame through dressing up and collecting tickets.
Source: Rajinikanth Fans/X
Rajinikanth, born Shivaji Rao Gaekwad in Bangalore, learned Marathi and Kannada. His mentor K. Balachander suggested changing his stage name to Thalaivar.
Source: X
Rajinikanth, a renowned southern film star, made his Hindi debut in 1983 with Andhaa Kanoon and later remade several Tamil films, inspired by Big B.
Source: Instagram
Rajinikanth, a global actor, has his life story included in the Central Board of Secondary Education syllabus and his sci-fi film, 'Enthiran', used as a case study in a postgraduate course.
Source: @sunpictures/X
Rajinikanth achieved the milestone of completing 50 films in four years, with his fifth film, Tiger, being released in 1979.
Source: Wikipedia
Rajinikanth's Maveeran, produced by him, was the first Tamil film to be screened on a 70mm widescreen.
Source: X
Rajinikanth has done the most number of films with director SP Muthuraman, who has been responsible for changing his style and giving shape to his cinematic career.
Source: IMDb