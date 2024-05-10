May 10, 2024

Rajkummar Rao Films To Watch After Srikanth

Bareily Ki Barfi is about Bitti, a free-spirited girl in Bareilly, lives life on her own terms and faces a shift when she meets Chirag Dubey and Pritam Vidrohi.

Source: IMDb

Badhaai Do is about Shardul Thakur Flaglot and Suman Singh marry for convenience, but chaos ensues when her unhinged girlfriend visits. Directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni, written by Suman Adhikary.

Source: IMDb

Judgemental Hai Kya is a film directed by Prakash Kovelamudi and written by Kanika Dhillon, focusing on the lives of two eccentric individuals who navigate between reality and illusions.

Source: IMDb

Roohi is about two friends, who are hired to kidnap a bride, find themselves in a twisted situation when one falls for the abductee and the other for the spirit possessed by her.

Source: IMDb

Newton is about a government clerk in Central India, who despite have security apathy and fear of communist rebel attacks, strives for free and fair voting.

Source: IMDb

Stree is about Chanderi, who belongs to a small town, faces an evil spirit named "Stree" who abducts men at night, based on the 1990s urban legend "Nale Ba."

Source: IMDb

Trapped is about a man who unintentionally hides in a high rise, unable to access food, water, and electricity, facing survival challenges directed by Vikramaditya Motwane.

Source: IMDb

View Next Slide