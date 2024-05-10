May 10, 2024
Rajkummar Rao Films To Watch After Srikanth
Bareily Ki Barfi is about Bitti, a free-spirited girl in Bareilly, lives life on her own terms and faces a shift when she meets Chirag Dubey and Pritam Vidrohi.
Source: IMDb
Badhaai Do is about Shardul Thakur Flaglot and Suman Singh marry for convenience, but chaos ensues when her unhinged girlfriend visits. Directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni, written by Suman Adhikary.
Source: IMDb
Judgemental Hai Kya is a film directed by Prakash Kovelamudi and written by Kanika Dhillon, focusing on the lives of two eccentric individuals who navigate between reality and illusions.
Source: IMDb
Roohi is about two friends, who are hired to kidnap a bride, find themselves in a twisted situation when one falls for the abductee and the other for the spirit possessed by her.
Source: IMDb
Newton is about a government clerk in Central India, who despite have security apathy and fear of communist rebel attacks, strives for free and fair voting.
Source: IMDb
Stree is about Chanderi, who belongs to a small town, faces an evil spirit named "Stree" who abducts men at night, based on the 1990s urban legend "Nale Ba."
Source: IMDb
Trapped is about a man who unintentionally hides in a high rise, unable to access food, water, and electricity, facing survival challenges directed by Vikramaditya Motwane.
Source: IMDb