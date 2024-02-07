January 24, 2024
Rajkummar Rao Shares A Glimpse Of His 'Home Away From Home'
Rajkummar Rao recently took to his Instagram handle to share a glimpse of his Shillong vacation.
Source: Instagram
Rajkummar Rao went on a vacation to Shillong with his close friend and wife Patralekha.
Rajkummar Rao shared a candid picture with his wife and captioned the post, "Chilling at my favourite cafe in Shillong."
Rajkummar Rao further wrote, "The beautiful cafe in the bustling city centre. Your home away from home."
Rajkummar Rao earlier went to witness the northern lights with Patralekha.
