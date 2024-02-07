January 24, 2024

Rajkummar Rao Shares A Glimpse Of His 'Home Away From Home'

Rajkummar Rao recently took to his Instagram handle to share a glimpse of his Shillong vacation.

Source: Instagram

Rajkummar Rao went on a vacation to Shillong with his close friend and wife Patralekha.

Source: Instagram

Rajkummar Rao shared a candid picture with his wife and captioned the post, "Chilling at my favourite cafe in Shillong."

Source: Instagram

Rajkummar Rao further wrote, "The beautiful cafe in the bustling city centre. Your home away from home."

Source: Instagram

Rajkummar Rao earlier went to witness the northern lights with Patralekha.

Source: Instagram

View Next Slide