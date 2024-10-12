Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri Exude Charm At Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Promotions

The talented duo of Bollywood, Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri, stepped out together to promote their highly anticipated project, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.
Source: Varinder Chawla
The actors made a stunning appearance, captivating the attention of the media and fans alike.
Rajkummar Rao, known for his stylish sense, wore an all-black outfit with a black shirt, trousers, and matching blazer, showcasing his dashing personality.
Triptii Dimri, on the other hand, stunned in a light pink saree paired with a crisp white blouse.
The actress's elegant saree draped effortlessly, showcasing her impeccable style.
Her traditional look was perfectly complemented by minimalist jewelry, subtle makeup, and a radiant smile.
The actors, Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri, displayed a warm and comfortable chemistry on-screen, as evident in their interactions and body language.
The promotional event hinted at the project's promise, generating excitement among fans.
During the promotions, Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri engaged with the media, sharing insights into their characters, experiences, and the making of Vicky Vidya Woh Wala Video.
Fans eagerly awaited actors Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri, eager to take selfies and autographs.
