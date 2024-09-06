Republic Lifestyle Desk
Rakesh Roshan 75th Birthday: Koi… Mil Gaya To Krrish, Movies Directed By The Filmmaker
As Rakesh Roshan celebrates his 75th birthday, looking back at his illustrious career, featuring notable films and songs, from his debut in 1970 to his most recent series.
Source: IMDb
Rakesh Roshan's film, Sonia Chopra, launched his son Hrithik Roshan and marked the debut of Ameesha Patel, earning acclaim for its storyline, cast, and music.
Source: IMDb
The 51st National Film Awards honored a science fiction drama with Hrithik Roshan, Rekha, and Preity Zinta, focusing on a mentally challenged young man's alien bond and Rakesh Roshan's cameo.
Source: IMDb
Rekha, Kabir Bedi, and Shatrughan Sinha star in a woman-centric thriller drama, focusing on a mother's revenge mission, a critical and commercial success.
Source: IMDb
Rakesh Roshan directed a blockbuster film featuring Hrithik Roshan and Priyanka Chopra as Bollywood's own superhero, following the success of Koi Mil Gaya.
Source: IMDb