Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani Celebrate First New Year As Married Couple

Rakul Preet Singh shared a glimpse of her luxurious vacation in London with her husband, Jackky Bhagnani. 

Rakul celebrated Jackky's birthday with romantic photos, wishing him success, joy, and happiness in the new year, while also expressing her love for his humour.

The actor posed at a restaurant, tagged Rakul, and shared Jackky's picture on her Instagram story, expressing her gratitude and saying "Best."

She shared her enjoyable moments with Jackky through various pictures and videos.

The actress visited London to celebrate New Year and her husband's birthday. 

The couple got married earlier this year, and celebrated first New Year eve as husband and wife. 

Rakul Preet Singh started the New Year on a cosy note, sharing a glimpse of her morning coffee moment.

