Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani Celebrate First New Year As Married Couple

Rakul Preet Singh shared a glimpse of her luxurious vacation in London with her husband, Jackky Bhagnani.
Source: Instagram
Rakul celebrated Jackky's birthday with romantic photos, wishing him success, joy, and happiness in the new year, while also expressing her love for his humour.
Source: Instagram
The actor posed at a restaurant, tagged Rakul, and shared Jackky's picture on her Instagram story, expressing her gratitude and saying "Best."
Source: Instagram
She shared her enjoyable moments with Jackky through various pictures and videos.
Source: Instagram
The actress visited London to celebrate New Year and her husband's birthday.
Source: Instagram
The couple got married earlier this year, and celebrated first New Year eve as husband and wife.
Source: Instagram
Rakul Preet Singh started the New Year on a cosy note, sharing a glimpse of her morning coffee moment.
Source: Instagram