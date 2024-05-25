May 24, 2024

Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani Vacation In Fiji

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are currently on vacation in Fiji.

Source: Instagram

The actress shared a series of pictures from her trip thus far.

Source: Instagram

Majority of the newly-wed couple's trip comprised of lazy lounges by the beach.

Source: Instagram

Rakul was seen flaunting her casual yet chic tropical themed wardrobe.

Source: Instagram

The caption to the latest post read, "Sunset swims , Fiji culture , shark spotting .. we did it all."

Source: Instagram

