February 17, 2024

Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani Visit Siddhivinayak Temple Ahead Of Wedding In Goa

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are going to tie the knot later this month.

Source: Varinder Chawla

The actors were spotted outside Siddhivinayak temple today, February 17.

Source: Varinder Chawla

The couple will soon jet off to Goa for their wedding festivities.

Source: Varinder Chawla

Rakul and Jackky greeted the paparazzi and posed for the cameras on their visit.

Source: Varinder Chawla

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani sought blessings from almighty before their wedding.

Source: Varinder Chawla

