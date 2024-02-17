February 17, 2024
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani Visit Siddhivinayak Temple Ahead Of Wedding In Goa
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are going to tie the knot later this month.
The actors were spotted outside Siddhivinayak temple today, February 17.
The couple will soon jet off to Goa for their wedding festivities.
Rakul and Jackky greeted the paparazzi and posed for the cameras on their visit.
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani sought blessings from almighty before their wedding.
