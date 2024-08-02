Republic Entertainment Desk
Rakul Preet Singh's Fix For The Summer - Ice Cream
Actress Rakul Preet Singh is enjoying summer ice creams as temperatures rise, savouring the sweet delight as summer is at its peak.
Source: rakulpreet/instagram
Jackky Bhagnani's wife shared a series of photos on Instagram, featuring the simple joys of life, with all the photographers being his husband.
Source: rakulpreet/instagram
She captioned the photos, "Simple joys of life. Ps: I have the best photographer by my side." She tagged her husband Jackky Bhagnani. She also mentioned that all photos are clicked by him.
Source: rakulpreetsingh/instagram
Rakul is seen in a casual, chic long shirt, beaming with happiness in another photo.
Source: rakulpreetsingh/instagram
Along with the photos, she also shared a glimpse of her avocado toast.
Source: rakulpreetsingh/instagram