Republic Entertainment Desk
Rakul Preet Singh Sweats It Out In the Gym
Rakul Preet Singh, a fitness enthusiast, regularly visits the gym to maintain her health and fitness, sharing her gym photos on Instagram.
Source: rakulpreet/Instagram
The woman is seen in black gym wear, working out at the gym, setting fitness goals. In the caption, she mentioned that despite the challenges, demonstrating significant gains in her fitness journey.
Source: rakulpreet/Instagram
Rakul Preet Singh is observed engaging in strength training. The photos provide significant motivation through its intense workout routine.
Source: rakulpreetisngh/Instagram
The star's rigorous workout routine includes kickboxing, aerial yoga, trekking, cycling, and a balanced diet, incorporating various physical activities beyond her regular workouts.
Source: rakulpreetisngh/Instagram
Rakul Preet Singh's inspiring fitness journey can inspire individuals to live an improving, out-of-the-woods life by incorporating her mantra into their own lives.
Source: rakulpreetsingh/Instagram