March 26, 2024
Ram Charan Birthday: Rangasthalam, RRR, Acharya, Godfather, Other Films Of The Actor On OTT
The 2018 film Rangasthalam was directed by Puhspa fame Sukumar and starred Ram Charan in the lead role. The film is available to stream on Prime Video.
Magadheera, released in 2009, is a Telugu action-fantasy movie. The film stars Ram Charan in the lead role and can be streamed on Aha.
Yevadu is a 2014 action thriller movie with Ram Charan and Amy Jackson in the lead roles. The film is available to stream on Prime Video.
Vinaya Vidheya Rama is the film that stars Ram Charan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles before their upcoming film Game Changer. The film is streaming online on Amazon Prime Video.
The action-drama movie Acharya (2022) is one of Ram Charan's latest films and can be streamed online on Prime Video.
The 2016 film Dhruva also stars Ram Charan in the lead role and is available to stream on MX Player.
The global phenomenon film RRR is streaming online on Netflix.
