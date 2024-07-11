Ram Charan-Upasana Arrive In Mumbai With Klin Kaara To Attend Anant-Radhika Wedding | Republic World
Republic Entertainment Desk
Ram Charan-Upasana Arrive In Mumbai With Klin Kaara To Attend Anant-Radhika Wedding
Tollywood's power couple, Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni, were spotted at Kalina Airport, looking stylish as always.
Source: Varinder Chawla
Upasana, who recently became a mother, was seen holding her adorable baby in her arms. She paired her denim with a comfortable long shirt.
Ram Charan was seen in his usual denim and long shirt.
Ram Charan and Upasana are in town to attend the high-profile wedding of Anant and Radhika.
Upasana was beaming with joy, holding her little bundle of joy, Klin Kaara, in her arms.
Earlier this year, the Tollywood power couple attended the pre-wedding ceremony of Anant and Radhika in Jamnagar.
