February 11, 2024
Ram Leela, OMG, Neerja: Bollywood Films That Courted Legal Controversy
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Ras Leela Ram Leela, faced a lawsuit from six petitioners alleging hurt over the usage of the term Ram Leela. The film's title was expanded 48 hours post release.
OMG was served a legal notice that originated in the city of Ajmer, owing to the film's premise hurting people's religious sentiments.
Neerja has arguably been Sonam Kapoor's most celebrated film. However, the makers of the film were slapped with a legal notice by Neerja Bhanot's family over profits of the film not being shared.
Clean Slate Films was slapped with a legal notice over Phillauri by a Bhojpuri film producer, alleging copyright infringement. The move backfired when he had to pay the courts a fine of 5 lakhs.
The Jackky Bhagnani starrer Youngistaan ran into legal trouble over its name -which was claimed to be under the copyright of a popular cola company. A settlement was eventually reached.
Legal drama Jolly LLB 2, starring Akshay Kumar, was served a legal notice filed by lawyer Ajay Kumar Waghmare. The real-life lawyer alleged that the film portrayed the Indian judiciary in a bad light.
The Dirty Picture, which cinematised the life of Silk Smitha, was served a legal notice by Smitha's brother V Naga Vara Prasad alleging that Ekta Kapoor had not sought the family's permission.
