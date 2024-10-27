Ramesh Taurani Diwali Party: Saif Ali Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Sonakshi Sinha Attend

Ramesh Taurani hosted a dazzling Diwali party with Bollywood celebrities.
Daisy Shah attended Ramesh Taurani's Diwali party looking absolutely stunning in a pink Anarkali suit. The actress's festive attire was a perfect blend of elegance and tradition.
Karishma Tanna attends Ramesh Taurani's Diwali party in a dazzling silver and greyish saree, exuding glamour and sophistication.
Saif Ali Khan was also in attendance at the Diwali party in a pink kurta and white pyjama.
Alpha star Sharvai attended a glamorous event in a chic golden blouse, lehenga skirt, and dupatta.
Sidharth Malhotra also arrived wearing a cream kurta, white pyjama, and brown shoes.
Tamannaah wore a vibrant rani pink lehenga, paired with a stunning bracelet and choker necklace, and complemented her radiant appearance with blush-pink makeup.
Fardeen Khan arrived at the Diwali party hosted by Ramesh Taurani.
Kapil Sharma arrived at the Diwali party hosted by Ramesh Taurani.
