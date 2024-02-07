January 22, 2024
Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Vicky-Katrina Opt For Traditional Looks As They Head To Ayodhya
Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal flew to Ayodhya on Monday. The couple was seen in Indian attires as they were seen at Mumbai airport.
Source: Varinder Chawla
Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor were also seen in Indian attires on their airport outing.
Source: Varinder Chawla
Madhuri Dixit-Shriram Madhav Nene posed for paps before boarding their flight to Ayodhya.
Source: Varinder Chawla
Rishab Shetty and his wife Pragathi Shetty are already in Ayodhya and has been taking in the sights of the city.
Source: X