January 22, 2024

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Vicky-Katrina Opt For Traditional Looks As They Head To Ayodhya

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal flew to Ayodhya on Monday. The couple was seen in Indian attires as they were seen at Mumbai airport.

Source: Varinder Chawla

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor were also seen in Indian attires on their airport outing.

Source: Varinder Chawla

Madhuri Dixit-Shriram Madhav Nene posed for paps before boarding their flight to Ayodhya.

Source: Varinder Chawla

Rishab Shetty and his wife Pragathi Shetty are already in Ayodhya and has been taking in the sights of the city.

Source: X

