disha sharma

Ranbir Kapoor Checks In Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Office For Love & War Like This

Ranbir Kapoor is highly popular among fans, boasting a massive fan following.

Ramayana actor Ranbir was snapped outside Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office in Bandra on Friday. 

Ranbir Kapoor, is seen wearing a white shirt, pants, cap, and showing thumbs up to his parents. 

The actor arrived at his office seemingly to discuss about his next movie Love & War. 

The romantic drama also stars Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles. 

The movie is scheduled to release in March 2026.

Ranbir Kapoor is currently shooting for his highly anticipated magnum opus Ramayana.

