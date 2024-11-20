Republic Entertainment Desk

Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Other B-Town Celebs Cast Votes For Maha Elections

Rakul Preet Singh and hr husband Jackky Bhagnani stepped out to cast their vote.

Source: Varinder Chawla

Sonali Bendre also arrived at the polling booth.

Source: Varinder Chawla

Shraddha Kapoor, wo is basking in the success of her film Stree 2, also flaunted her inked finger. 

Source: Varinder Chawla

Kartik Aaryan, who has just delivered a hit with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 also cast his vote.

Source: Varinder Chawla

Ranbir Kapoor donned a casual look as he arrived to vote. 

Source: Varinder Chawla

Govinda casts his vote for Maharashtra elections

Source: Varinder Chawla

Anupam Kher was among the early voters and urged everyone to cast their votes.

Source: Varinder Chawla

Rajkummar Rao also cast his vote.  

Source: Varinder Chawla