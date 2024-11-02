Republic Entertainment Desk

Ranbir Kapoor To Sidharth Malhotra, Celebs Walk The Ramp For Rohit Bal In These Memorable Photos

Rohit Bal, a renowned Indian fashion designer, was cremated in Delhi after a heart attack, with a large crowd in attendance for his final farewell.

Ananya Panday walked for Rohit Bal's ramp during his final show at Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI, held at The Imperial in New York.

Actor John Abraham walked the ramp in designer Rohit Bal's creation during fashion show.

Bollywood  actress Kareena Kapoor walked for designer Rohit Bal at LFW.

Diana Penty and Sidharth Malhotra walked the ramp with Rohit Bal in their stunning outfits. 

Rohit Bal walked the ramp with Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif in teir dazzling outfits. 

Rohit Bal and Sushmita Sen walked the ramp in a gorgeous outfit.

Rohit Bal performed Aa Jaane Jaa with Sonam Kapoor at India Bridal Fashion Week, adding an impromptu gig to the high-octane show. Bal danced towards Sonam, inviting her to join.

Legendary designer Rohit Bal and Bollywood heartthrob Sidharth Malhotra make a stunning pair on ramp.

Rohit Bal and Abhishek Bachchan walked the ramp together in their amazing outfit.

