Ranbir Kapoor To Sidharth Malhotra, Celebs Walk The Ramp For Rohit Bal In These Memorable Photos

Rohit Bal, a renowned Indian fashion designer, was cremated in Delhi after a heart attack, with a large crowd in attendance for his final farewell.
Source: Instagram
Ananya Panday walked for Rohit Bal's ramp during his final show at Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI, held at The Imperial in New York.
Source: Instagram
Actor John Abraham walked the ramp in designer Rohit Bal's creation during fashion show.
Source: Instagram
Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor walked for designer Rohit Bal at LFW.
Source: Instagram
Diana Penty and Sidharth Malhotra walked the ramp with Rohit Bal in their stunning outfits.
Source: Instagram
Rohit Bal walked the ramp with Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif in teir dazzling outfits.
Source: Instagram
Rohit Bal and Sushmita Sen walked the ramp in a gorgeous outfit.
Source: Instagram
Rohit Bal performed Aa Jaane Jaa with Sonam Kapoor at India Bridal Fashion Week, adding an impromptu gig to the high-octane show. Bal danced towards Sonam, inviting her to join.
Source: Instagram
Legendary designer Rohit Bal and Bollywood heartthrob Sidharth Malhotra make a stunning pair on ramp.
Source: Instagram
Rohit Bal and Abhishek Bachchan walked the ramp together in their amazing outfit.
Source: Instagram