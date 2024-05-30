May 30, 2024

Ranbir Kapoor To Akshaye Khanna, Actors Who Are Not On Social Media

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has not publicly stated his official social media presence, despite numerous fan or impersonator accounts on various platforms.

Source: Varinder Chawla

Ranbir Kapoor is a well-known figure on Instagram, but he does not have a public profile.

Source: IMDb

Rani Mukerji, who appeared in Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, explains her decision to avoid social media due to her love for simplicity and the unwanted pressure it brings.

Source: Rani Mukerji

Akshaye Khanna's digital absence aligns with his understated demeanor, prioritizing meaningful projects over virtual presence, demonstrating a unique approach to fame in the digital age.

Source: IMDb

Jaya Bachchan explains that she avoids social media due to the world's knowledge about her and has been seen schooling trolls in previous episodes.

Source: PTI/File photo

Mega star Rekha, who has captivated many hearts, is currently not active on any social media platform.

Source: Varinder

Aamir Khan deactivated his social media accounts, expressing gratitude to fans but not maintaining a presence due to lack of love.

Source: PTI

View Next Slide