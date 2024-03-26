March 25, 2024
Rang Barse: Outtakes From The Bachchan Holi Bash
Navya Nanda recently shared glimpses from the private Bachchan Holi bash. Here she is pictured with grandparents Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan.
The caption to the post, in reference to Big B's evergreen Holi hit, read, "Rang Barse".
This picture, shared by Shweta Bachchan, shows her posing along side brother Abhishek Bachchan and father Amitabh Bachchan.
This photo shows Navya sharing a warm cuddle with mother Shweta Bachchan.
Navya also shared a glimpse of the delicous spread up for grabs for the family.
Previously, the podcaster and entrepreneur had also shared glimpses from the Bachchan family's Holika Dahan.
While many netizens were of the opinion that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was not part of the family's Holi festivities, this picture from Navya's Holika Dahan photo dump, proves otherwise.
