June 1, 2024
Rang De Basanti, Tanu Weds Manu, 3 Idiots: R Madhavan Movies To Watch On His Birthday
Rang De Basanti, directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, features students portraying Indian freedom fighters, awakening their patriotism and turning them into rebels for a cause.
R Madhavan's 2022 biographical drama, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, is based on the scientist Nambi Narayanan and won Best Feature Film at the 69th National Awards.
R Madhavan starred in Rajkumar Hirani's 3 Idiots in 2009, earning numerous awards for his role as Farhan Qureshi.
He also featured in Anand L Rai's hit film Tanu Weds Manu. he played the role of Manu, an NRI doctor who falls in love with Kangana Ranaut's character Tanu.
R Madhavan's 2001 romantic drama, Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, featuring, Saif Ali Khan, and Dia Mirza, is a fan favourite for its captivating story, performances, and emotional appeal.
Vikram Vedha, a Tamil crime thriller, stars R Madhavan as Vikram, a police officer, and was inspired by Baital Pachisi. It was later remade in Hindi with Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan.
Shaitaan is about the story of a family outing that takes a terrifying turn when an intruder takes over the body of the teenage daughter, putting her at the mercy of increasingly sinister orders.
