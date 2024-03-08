March 8, 2024
Rangeela, Border, DDLJ: Nostalgic Bollywood Films That Defined The 90s
Border: A band of 120 Indian soldiers in the Longewala region defend their post all night until they receive assistance from the Indian Air Force the next morning.
Damini: Damini witnesses her housemaid being raped by her brother-in-law and his friends. Despite facing many obstacles, she strives to get justice for her with the help of her husband and a lawyer.
Ghulam: Having idolised his freedom fighter father as a child, Siddharth revolts against a local gangster, Ronak, who murders an innocent youth. However, his brother does not approve of his action.
Virasat: Shakti visits home and hopes to return soon. But when his village is torn in a feudal war due to his warring cousins, he is forced to take up his father's legacy.
Satya: Durga's brother is killed in a gang war, turning him into a revenge-seeking. Now, his ex-girlfriend's cop husband is out to get him. Finally, the two team up to nab the real culprit.
Khalnayak: Inspector Ram succeeds in nabbing notorious criminal Ballu. When Ballu's escape taints Ram's name, his fiancee, Ganga, decides to trap Ballu but things get complicated.
Rangeela: Mili's ambition of becoming a famous actor is met with several hurdles when Raj Kamal, a noted actor, and Munna, her childhood friend, both fall in love with her.
