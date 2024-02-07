January 29, 2024
Ranvijay In Animal To Deva In Salaar: Most Violent Indian Movie Characters
Amjad Khan's portrayal as Gabbar in Sholay is still etched in Bollywood history. The character's ruthless and menacing demeanor made Gabbar Singh one of the most memorable villains in the cinema.
Ranbir Kapoor's character Ranvijay in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal is being termed as one of the most violent characters as he sought bloodshed over verbal argument.
Deva in Salaar is someone who can explode at any moment to protect those he loves.
In KGF series, Rocky played by Yash, is a high-ranking mercenary, working for a prominent gold mafia in Bombay. He seeks power and wealth just in order to fulfill his mother's promise.
Shahid Kapoor's intense portrayal of Kabir Singh, a self-destructive and aggressive character, sparked debates but also gained immense popularity for its raw and unapologetic portrayal.
