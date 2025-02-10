Rashmika Mandanna And Vicky Kaushal Jet Off From Mumbai To Promote Their Upcoming Film Chhaava

Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna were spotted at Mumbai airport on February 10, as they prepared to jet off to Amritsar. to promote their upcoming film Chhaava.
Vicky looked handsome in a black sweatshirt with Chhaava emblazoned on it. He paired the sweatshirt with black pants, sunglasses, a cap, and sneakers.
Rashmika, who recently recovered from a leg injury, was all smiles at the airport. The actress wore also Chhaava sweatshirt, showcasing her support for the movie.
Chhaava will hit the theatre on Feb 14. The film features Vicky Kaushal as the fearless Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, with Rashmika Mandanna portraying his royal companion, Maharani Yesubai.
As Vicky and Rashmika promote Chhaava, fans are eagerly waiting for the movie's release. The duo's airport looks have certainly generated excitement and buzz around the film.
