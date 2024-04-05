April 5, 2024
Rashmika Mandanna Birthday: Most Popular Films Of The Actress
Sarileru Neekevvaru translates to ‘nobody can match you’. It is a story that revolves around an Army Major. The movie, which hit the theatres in January 2020, stars Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna.
Source: IMDb
Dear Comrade is a story revolving around Bobby, a hot-headed student union leader. He falls in love with Lily, a state-level cricketer. But soon his anger issues sabotage his relationship.
Yajamana’s story revolves around Krishna, who is the son-in-law of the village head. The action flick stars Darshan as Krishna and Rashmika as Kaveri, his love interest.
Kirik Party is the story of a gang of mischievous students, led by the protagonist Karna. The movie also stars Rashmika, Samyuktha Hegde and Aravind Iyer in pivotal roles.
Geetha Govindam revolves around the story of Vijay Govind, who is a young lecturer in a college. It stars Vijay Devarkonda and Rashmika Mandanna.
The clash is on as Pushpa and Bhanwar Singh continue their rivalry in this epic conclusion to the two-parted action drama. Directed by Sukumar, the movie stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil.
The son of a powerful industrialist returns home after years abroad and vows to take bloody revenge on those threatening his father's life. Directed by Sandeep Reddy, the movie stars Rashmika Mandanna
