May 24, 2024
Rashmika Mandanna Loves Her Furry Friends
Rashmika Mandanna recently shared a series of pictures featuring herself along side her furry friends.
Source: Instagram
Some of these shots featured her alongside her pet dog Aura.
Source: Instagram
Here she can be seen sharing an adorable moment with a Husky.
Source: Instagram
In this picture she can be seen cuddling with a Shih Tzu.
Source: Instagram
An excerpt from the post read, "Anytime I find a fur ball around me.. it feels like a universal compulsion for me to spend a good amount of time with them.."
Source: Instagram
Rashmika will next be seen in Pushpa 2: The Rule.
Source: Instagram
Set for a release on August 15, she will be reprising her role of Srivalli opposite Allu Arjun's titular Pushpa.
Source: Instagram