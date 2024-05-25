May 24, 2024

Rashmika Mandanna Loves Her Furry Friends

Rashmika Mandanna recently shared a series of pictures featuring herself along side her furry friends.

Source: Instagram

Some of these shots featured her alongside her pet dog Aura.

Source: Instagram

Here she can be seen sharing an adorable moment with a Husky.

Source: Instagram

In this picture she can be seen cuddling with a Shih Tzu.

Source: Instagram

An excerpt from the post read, "Anytime I find a fur ball around me.. it feels like a universal compulsion for me to spend a good amount of time with them.."

Source: Instagram

Rashmika will next be seen in Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Source: Instagram

Set for a release on August 15, she will be reprising her role of Srivalli opposite Allu Arjun's titular Pushpa.

Source: Instagram

