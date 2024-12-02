Rashmika Mandanna Spotted At Kalina Airport Ahead of Pushpa 2: The Rule Release

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa 2: The Rule, is set for a global release on December 5 and is already on track to break records.
As excitement builds for the release, leading actress Rashmika Mandanna was spotted in Mumbai, adding to the buzz around the much-anticipated film.
Rashmika was photographed arriving at Kalina Airport, dressed in stylish yet casual outfits that had fans excited for their arrival.
Her radiant smile and casual yet elegant style were in perfect harmony with her vibrant character, Srivalli.
Pushpa 2: The Rule, written and directed by Sukumar, continues the thrilling journey of Pushpa as he seeks to solidify his dominance in the dangerous world of red sandalwood smuggling.
With a star-studded cast that includes Fahadh Faasil, Dhanunjay, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and Ajay Ghosh, the film promises gripping storytelling and stunning visuals.
Fans are eagerly counting down the days, as the film is expected to make a massive impact at the box office and leave a lasting impression on audiences worldwide.
