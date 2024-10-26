Raveena Tandon 49th Birthday: Check Out Ravishing Photos Of Actress

Raveena Tandon effortlessly wears a grey saree with a white floral print, showcasing her elegance and poise in traditional Indian attire.
Source: Instagram
Raveena Tandon wore a stunning white anarkali suit with detailed golden embroidery for the Karwa Chauth celebration.
Source: Instagram
Raveena Tandon appears to be elegantly dressed in a red outfit with a statement belt.
Source: Instagram
Raveena Tandon's printed outfit was styled by Pooja Gulabani, with earrings from house of shikha, rings and a stack.
Source: Instagram
Raveena Tandon slayed in red saree at ELLE Awards 2024. The actress is dressed in a stunning red saree, showcasing elegance and poise.
Source: instagram
Raveena Tandon dons Indo-Western co-ord set is a festival dress up exuding her charisma and powerful demeanor.
Source: Instagram
Raveena Tandon's elegant black dress gown perfectly complements her figure, enhancing her beauty and presenting her as a true diva.
Source: Instagram
Raveena Tandon look ravishing in ethnic yellow saree. To make it more trendy, the full sleeves blouse added more edge to her traditional saree.
Source: Varinder Chawla
Raveena Tandon in shimmery saree with sunglasses displays her personified elegance. The stunning actress' flawless attitude with gajra added style to her signature pose.
Source: Raveena Tandon
Raveena Tandon, in another set of her stunning photos, wearing a floral dress, expressing her excitement for the season.
Source: raveenatandon/Instagram