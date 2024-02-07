January 17, 2024
Raveena Tandon Visits Somnath Jyotirling Temple in Gujarat With Daughter Rasha Thadani
Raveena Tandon took to her social media handle to share a string of photos from her trip to Gujarat.
Source: Instagram
Raveena Tandon visited the Somnath temple with her daughter Rasha Thadani.
Sharing the photos, she wrote, "Somnath! ॐ त्र्यम्बकं यजामहे सुगन्धिं पुष्टिवर्धनम् | उर्वारुकमिव बन्धनान्मृत्योर्मुक्षीय माऽमृतात् || Har Har Mahadev."
Raveena Tandon posed for the camera with her daughter Rasha and some others.
Raveena Tandon shared a glimpse of the Lord's idol installed inside the shrine.
Raveena donned a traditional saree while Rasha wore a pink suit with yellow dupatta.
Rasha exuded happiness during her visit to Somnath Jyotirling temple.
