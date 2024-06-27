Republic Entertainment Desk
RD Burman 85th Birth Anniversary: Evergreen Pancham Da Songs To Add In Your Playlist
Chura Liya Hai Tune Dil Ko- Mohammed Rafi and Asha Bhosle's timeless classic, featured on Zeenat Aman and Vijay Arora, is a soul-stirring ballad that has been revered for decades.
Source: @mohammedrafi930/youtube
RD Burman's collection includes Gulabi Aankhein, a hit song featuring Rajesh Khanna and Nanda in Ravikant Nagaich's film The Train, which remains popular to this day.
Source: @mohammedrafi930/youtube
RD Burman's popular song, Dil Vil Pyar Vyar (1966), featuring high-octane music and quirky lyrics, was a 90s hit, co-written by Mohammad Rafi and Asha Bhosle.
Source: @HashimKhan-df4ie/Youtube
Mehbooba Mehbooba - RD Burman's dance number, featured in Sholay, received several accolades. Remixed by Himesh Reshammiya in Aap Kaa Surroor, it also featured Asha Bhosle.
Source: BollyHD 1080p Music/Youtube
Rim Jhim Gire Sawan- RD Burman's timeless song from Manzil (1979) features Moushumi Chatterjee and Amitabh Bachchan dancing in the rain, showcasing his ability to create melancholic melodies.
Source: AD Jo Channel/Youtube
Mere Sapno Ki Raani - The iconic song from the film Aradhana, featuring Rajesh Khanna's charismatic charm and Sharmila Tagore, has become a timeless romance anthem in the Indian film industry.
Source: @kishorekumar3121/youtube
Kumar Sanu performs the soulful song Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh from the 1998 film 1942: A Love Story, which won R D Burman his last Filmfare Award for Best Music Director.
Source: @Songs4u999